Kentucky Wesleyan College will shift to online classes on Wednesday and continue classes online-only through the end of the semester because of the coronavirus.
Thomas Mitzel, the college’s president, sent that message to students, faculty and staff at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
He said classes have been canceled on Monday and Tuesday “to allow for faculty to expedite their preparations to move classroom instruction to remote delivery and learning.”
Mitzel said, “All student events will be canceled through the end of March and we will continue to evaluate these and other institution-sponsored activities during the days and weeks ahead.”
He said, “The Kentucky Wesleyan Campus will remain open, including student support services, academic services, residence halls and dining facilities.”
Mitzel said, “Students will have the option to check out of the residence halls, and if doing so, an Express Check Out Form will be made available in Student Life beginning Friday. All residential students wishing to remain on campus will be emailed an online application similar to what they complete when remaining on campus for breaks.”
He said, “Fall 2020 housing selection, registration and advising will also be moving to an online format. More details will follow, and communication will be vital to ensuring as smooth a process as possible.”
Mitzel said no decision has been made on the school’s commencement exercises.
“As with other events, we will continue to evaluate as circumstances allow,” he said.
In his online newsletter message, Mitzel said, “It is our hope that you continue to take proactive measures relative to recommendations of hygiene, remaining home if ill, and use of social distancing.”
He added, “This is a time when all of us must be patient and calm, as we are all working through uncharted territory.”
Brescia University announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be transitioning all classes to online on Saturday.
Classes on Monday and Tuesday are also canceled.
The school said that the online-only courses will continue through April 13, at which time face-to-face courses will resume if the coronavirus situation has improved.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
