When Wiley Cain was considering Division II schools where he could play college football, Kentucky Wesleyan College was initially not on his list. But when one of Kentucky Wesleyan’s football coaches reached out to Cain, he decided to visit the campus.
“It really felt like it was going to be family here,” Cain said of that visit.
Saturday morning, Cain and the other members of Kentucky Wesleyan’s Class of 2023 received their diplomas in front of an overflow crowd at Owensboro Christian Church.
Class of 2023 graduates were impacted early in their college careers when the world was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Experiences like the pandemic molded the students, and their generation, into people capable of adapting to rapid change, college President Thomas Mitzel told the graduates.
“Your generation has gone through more than any,” Mitzel said. “You are one of the most resilient generations in history.”
The students, most born just a few years before the 2008 financial crisis, reached young adulthood when the pandemic struck. The graduates overcame the challenges, Mitzel said.
“You’re here,” he said. “You’re successful. You’re going forward.”
Cain, who is leaving Kentucky Wesleyan to attend medical school at the University of Louisville this fall, said Wesleyan staff helped him take on leadership roles, such as being chairman of the NCAA Division II Student Athlete Advisory Council. Kentucky Wesleyan’s Christian foundation was also important to Cain, he said.
“I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because I felt that was where God was telling me to be,” Cain said. “I tell anybody who will listen, ‘I would make the decision (to attend) 100 more times.’ ”
More from this section
Valedictorian Jenna Lydia Burns told students Saturday that they are taking with them “more than just a college degree.”
“In addition to all the knowledge we have gained ... we have also gained experiences that have shaped us into people ready to take on the world.”
Burns said, “I truly believe that each of us is a leader. Before Kentucky Wesleyan, I thought that the only people who could lead are those that are loud and bold and demanding, and if you know me at all, you know I’m none of those things. But I can still lead: I can lead by serving others, I can lead by asking for help when I need it, and I can lead by trying my best every day to be more like Jesus Christ.”
Burns urged the graduates to “keep running, keep learning, keep growing, keep loving, and keep chasing whatever sets your soul on fire.
“I’m proud of all of you; I’m thankful for all of you; and I’m so excited to see how far you will go.”
The commencement speaker, Bishop Leonard Fairley, bishop of the Kentucky Annual Conference, told the students their knowledge and leadership are needed in the world.
“This room is filled with so much promise, so much potential,” said Fairley, who told the students to make themselves available leading and helping others.
“I see in you the hope of the world,” he said. “Please, graduates, use every ounce of the gift you have been given.
“Embrace the truth that you were born to make a difference — not tomorrow, but right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.