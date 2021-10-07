The 11th annual Kentucky Wesleyan College Car, Truck & Jeep Show will rev up from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3000 Frederica St.
The free rain-or-shine event will include a 50/50 pot, full concession and vendor booths, music, door prizes and more.
“We’re expecting, with the good weather, record crowds,” said Wayne Foster, one of the show’s organizers.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to all years and models, with a $20 entry fee. Dash plaques will be given to the first 400 entries.
An awards presentation is scheduled for 3 p.m., honoring the best vehicles, participation by a club, most unique car and the Bob Pride Best of Show award, among other categories.
There will be 16 different best of class trophies, awards for the top 100 ranking cars and a chance to win the KWC Basketball Coach Award.
A separate Jeep contest will recognize tallest, oldest and the top 20 best ranking vehicles. Jeeps will also be in the running for the KWC President’s Award.
Foster said that they typically give out over 150 awards.
For more information about the event or registration, visit kwc.edu/cartruckshow or contact Foster at 270-925-3115 or wfoster@patriotgetaways.com.
If interested in the Jeep contest, contact Bradley Neal at 270-903-6249 or bradley.neal9160@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.