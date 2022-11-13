Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting its inaugural BrassFest on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the school’s Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

The festival will have two recitals. The first one begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patrick Sheridan playing tuba and Diane Earle on piano. The second recital begins at 3 p.m. with the River Brass Band conducted by Patrick Stuckemeyer, a KWC assistant professor of music and the director of bands at the college.

