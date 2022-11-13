Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting its inaugural BrassFest on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the school’s Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.
The festival will have two recitals. The first one begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patrick Sheridan playing tuba and Diane Earle on piano. The second recital begins at 3 p.m. with the River Brass Band conducted by Patrick Stuckemeyer, a KWC assistant professor of music and the director of bands at the college.
Stuckemeyer said the college wanted to do something that allows middle and high school band students to participate at the campus.
“Some colleges do honor bands, but we wanted to do something different,” he said. “I think it will be a great experience for students to experience KWC and what it has to offer.”
Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a participant clinic and warm-up session with KWC faculty. At 1 p.m. there will be another participant clinic with Sheridan discussing brass instrument fundamentals.
“It’s always good when someone can hear one of the best players in the world, especially when it comes to an instrument you play,” Stuckemeyer said. “Younger students don’t get that opportunity a lot.”
Sheridan has performed more than 3,500 concerts in over 50 countries and is a former member of “The President’s Own” United States Marine band.
Stuckemeyer said KWC is hoping to make this an annual event with different families of instruments being highlighted. He said the college is anticipating having a woodwind festival in 2023.
“I’m looking forward to hearing what Sheridan has to say and being able to have KWC and area students listen to him play,” Stuckemeyer said. “I think it will be transformative for all of the people listening.”
