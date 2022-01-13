Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting a free solo art exhibition by David Wilson called “Seasalt to Bluegrass” until Feb. 28 in the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts at the Ralph Center at South Griffith Avenue and College Drive.
According to Wilson, the exhibit features mixed medial, acrylic paintings while using film and television performers as figurative motifs, which subtly reenact different situations and experiences throughout his life.
The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information, contact Heather Logsdon, humanities division chair, at hlogsdon@kwc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.