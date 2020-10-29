Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a Zoom webinar on Marsy’s Law, which is on the November ballot, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
The webinar can be accessed at kwc.edu.
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville will speak in favor of the passage of Amendment 1, also known as Marsy’s Law. A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation.
Westerfield represents the 3rd District, including Christian, Logan and Todd counties.
