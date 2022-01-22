No one has been immune to the impact of the pandemic, including Kentucky Wesleyan College, according to Eddie Kenny.
Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said the school created a COVID Response Team, which consists of administration, faculty, and staff.
That team has met regularly since the onset of the pandemic to determine campus policies and responses.
In the beginning, all on-campus classes were moved online in a 48-hour period. Soon after a hybrid delivery model was developed and used during the 2020-21 academic year.
The school welcomed students back to campus for a fully in-person experience for this school year, at which point campus activities and events resumed, Kenny said.
The pandemic has also impacted enrollment, but in unpredictable ways, he said.
“We actually increased overall enrollment for the sixth-straight year in the fall of 2020,” he said. “However, we did experience a slight decrease of 7.6% in total headcount enrollment from fall 2020 to fall 2021.”
In the midst of that, however, the school’s online headcount increased to an all-time high of 48.1%.
Matthew Ruark, KWC vice president of admissions and financial aid, said new student recruitment was impacted by the shutdown of schools in 2020, and the inability to gather in large groups. That lack of access continues for various schools.
More than that, the pandemic has created the issue of students having uneven access to colleges.
“We have had more students visit campus than at any time in our history; however, these are students who know they are going to college,” Ruark said. “The most negatively-impacted students remain those on the fringe who may not be aware of their options, don’t believe they can afford to go to college, and don’t have someone who can take them on a college visit.”
While the school has students back on campus participating in events, the pandemic has caused a shift in the college experience, said James Cousins, KWC vice president of academic affairs.
Cousins said study abroad opportunities were significantly limited, and then halted all together. Now travel restrictions continue to hamper the school’s efforts at providing that option for students.
“Those same restrictions have also limited speaker events, academic conference travel, and other professional development opportunities,” he said.
Some good things have occurred since the onslaught of the pandemic, however.
Rebecca McQueen-Ruark said the school’s new office of equity and inclusion was established and has introduced many new programs.
For example, the new MALES program is aimed at providing leadership development for men in marginalized student populations.
The school’s Student Health Services office has also been faced with the difficult task of monitoring, testing and supporting student needs throughout the pandemic, McQueen-Ruark said.
“An important initiative of note is the increased number of students, faculty and staff who have been mental health first aid certified,” she said.
Due to federal funding, KWC has been assisted with slight enrollment shortfalls, as well as providing refunds and vaccination incentives for students, Kenny said.
The school has also been able to use those funds to improve campus facilities by providing PPE for all, connectivity upgrades for better remote learning, and HVAC improvements for better airflow, he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
