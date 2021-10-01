Kentucky Wesleyan College has removed its mask mandate on campus.
Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said Thursday that the decision was made due to the high percentage of students and staff who have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 79% of KWC students and 92% of KWC staff have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kenny said at the beginning of the school year, when the mask mandate was put in place, school officials determined they would revisit and re-examine the mask mandate when about 80% of students were vaccinated.
“Since we are now reaching that number, we decided to lift the mask mandate,” he said. “What we are asking and recommending is if you are unable to physically distance, to still wear a mask, especially indoors, and for those who are unvaccinated to continue to wear a mask as well.”
In an online message to students, staff and community members, KWC President Thomas Mitzel said faculty will continue to have the option to have students masked inside classrooms, if they so choose.
He said he has been proud of the actions taken by the KWC family to be vaccinated and take health and safety measures seriously.
At the beginning of the semester, KWC officials announced they would provide an incentive of $250 to all students who were vaccinated, or who would receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the KWC COVID-19 dashboard, 549 students have been vaccinated, and $137,250 has been given out as a reward to those students.
Kenny said to have so many students vaccinated is “a tremendous achievement” and that he and other KWC staff “are delighted that everyone here has maintained and everyone is taking care to keep campus and the community safe.”
He said the college is still being mindful and careful and following protocols in terms of keeping all students, visitors to campus and the community safe.
Mitzel touted the CDC’s studies on vaccines that showed they “are the best method toward helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
“Although breakthrough cases are noted, vaccines have been shown to protect against being infected with COVID-19, thus helping to stop the spread of this virus,” he said.
He also said people who are vaccinated are less likely to become infected with the virus and are much less likely to require hospitalization if they are infected.
He asked students and the community to continue looking out for one another and to keep each other safe.
“The semester has begun in a tremendous fashion,” he said. “Let us act in ways to ensure we keep each other safe and healthy.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.