Starting on Monday, Kentucky Wesleyan College will require masks in public, indoor spaces for all campus members and guests.
“In response to the current public health situation and the critical incidence rate in Daviess County, Kentucky Wesleyan College will implement temporary mitigation efforts on campus to assure a safe and productive environment,” said President Thomas Mitzel in an announcement on Friday. “This change is not permanent, and we will be revisiting the protocols as they are updated by the state regulations and the CDC.”
The campus will continue to operate in a normal capacity, including in-person instruction, events and activities, though all participants at indoor functions will be required to wear masks. Campus visitors are asked to comply with masking protocols regardless of vaccination status.
According to KWC, 90% of its staff and faculty are vaccinated.
KWC is encouraging community safety measures and is hosting a vaccination clinic for students on Monday, Aug. 23. All students are being offered a $250 incentive with proof of vaccine prior to or on Aug. 23.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
