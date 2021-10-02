Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced the new name for its former “Activity Hall,” which is now called the “Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center” in honor of alumnus and former board of trustees chair Jack Wells, who died in August 2020.
Wells established the Jack T. Wells Charitable Trust to help transform the facility, formerly occupied by the Legacy Owensboro church.
KWC acquired the facility in December 2019 from the church, which was renting the property, and renamed it “Activity Hall” as a placeholder until the school was able to raise funds to renovate it and give it a fitting name, according to Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement.
“It really couldn’t have been a more appropriate name for that facility because that’s what it really became — a multipurpose space that is used by not any one single academic discipline or area of the campus, but really just by all,” he said.
Volunteers from the school put in about 400 hours of community service last summer to help clean and revamp the facility, which was used throughout the 2020-21 academic year for the Campus Ministries Chapel, campus-wide meetings, the Theatre Arts Program, a fellowship hall, as well as several other purposes.
This past summer, according to Kenny, the school put even more planning and funding in place to make the space more functional for its various needs.
“We did a ton of work,” he said. “We’ve really invested quite a bit … to make sure we can use it for a long, long time. This has really changed the scope of our campus, because we were able to acquire a facility that’s really already a part of the campus. It’s a natural extension of campus on the south side, so it really became something that’s been embraced by all aspects of the campus community.”
Kenny said Wells’ legacy gift helps confirm the mission of KWC.
“Specific to Jack and the impact that a legacy gift like that does for an institution … that type of gift is invaluable and confirms our mission and the value of what we do as a faith-based institution, and it also continues the legacy for Jack, who was so committed to Kentucky Wesleyan and Owensboro,” he said. “We’re so thankful to him, and we only wish he was here to celebrate it with us and be a part of it.”
Wells graduated from KWC in 1977 and served on the college’s Board of Trustees from 1994-2020, including time as chair, according to an announcement from KWC.
He was inducted into the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2014 and recognized as the Outstanding Alumnus in 2011.
He was a businessman, entrepreneur and regularly invested in the school and Owensboro, his hometown.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.