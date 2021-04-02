Kentucky Wesleyan College has hired James Cousins as its vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college.
He begins his new position July 1.
Cousins, who currently is the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Michigan University, has over 16 years of experience in higher education.
Before his current position, he was a faculty member and director of undergraduate studies in WMU’s department of history. He also assisted the university in the creation of new academic programs, general education reforms, extra-institutional partnerships, and other initiatives aimed at increasing student engagement and success, according to a release sent by KWC.
KWC President Thomas Mitzel said KWC is “ecstatic” Cousins is joining the Panther family.
“James brings a strong background and diverse portfolio to this position,” Mitzel said. “His insight and leadership will help Kentucky Wesleyan College continue to build upon its rich academic reputation while making necessary changes to ensure the college remains a global leader in education.”
In this position, Cousins will be responsible for overseeing accreditation, as well as faculty affairs. He essentially will be handling “all things academic affairs,” he said, including programming, partnerships with other institutions, and curriculum.
When he was interviewing for this position, Cousins said he walked around campus and talked with students and staff, and said their “energy is infectious.”
“They have a great sense of identity and school spirit on campus,” he said. “They were all really interested in success and devoted to the Wesleyan Way, which is such a unique and important mission. It was hard to come away from any interaction with the student, faculty, or staff at Wesleyan and not be impressed by that sense of positive optimism.”
He also said this is an exciting time at KWC, and there is “a tremendous energy and great sense of optimism around campus.”
“Wesleyan’s faculty, staff and students are all joined in the pursuit of academic excellence and post-graduate success,” he said. “I was particularly impressed by how well Wesleyan’s programs link campus resources with off-campus experiences. I’ve admired Wesleyan’s history for many years, and I am thrilled to be part of its future.”
Cousins, who began his career teaching history and Latin at Millersburg Military Institute in Millersburg, has also held positions at the University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, Berea College, and Eastern Kentucky University. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky, and a doctorate in higher education, also from UK.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
