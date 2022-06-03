Kentucky Wesleyan University has named Shawn Tomes as its vice president of mission and culture.
Tomes will assume the new role immediately and will serve as a member of the president’s cabinet, providing “leadership in carrying out institutional mission and fostering campus culture,” the school said in a press release.
Tomes graduated from KWC in 1994, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and P-12 teaching certificate in art. He also has a Master of Arts in Education in school counseling from Western Kentucky University.
He is a board member for Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.
