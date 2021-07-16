Kentucky Wesleyan College has named the Welcome Center in Activity Hall for Larry and Lamone Mayfield in appreciation of their investment in KWC’s newest facility.
The Activity Hall is the former Legacy Owensboro church building, at 3300 Frederica St., that was acquired in December 2019. It currently serves as a multipurpose venue for the college and community. Weekly chapel services and other campus ministry activities, class meetings, honors convocation, a theater production, band, choir and athletics practices have already taken place in 20,000-square-foot Activity Hall.
Larry Mayfield earned a degree from Kentucky Wesleyan in business administration and has worked as a bank executive for more than 35 years. He is currently on the board of directors at Independence Bank.
Mayfield said when he heard about the Activity Hall and the college’s vision for it, “I was so proud of my college for making a positive move to help students become the best they can be in life in every way.”
“I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of this project and KWC’s mission. I encourage others to consider supporting this cause,” he said.
Thomas Mitzel, KWC president, said the college is “extremely grateful” to the Mayfields for their investment in Activity Hall.
“We share the same appreciation with others who have already named spaces in Activity Hall and are encouraged by the interest and support from alumni and friends who embrace the mission of Kentucky Wesleyan College.”
In addition to the Mayfield Welcome Center, the Student Government Association, Student Activities and Programming Board, and additional Campus Ministries offices in Activity Hall have been gifted and named for Jim and Sharon Duncan, Jodi Krahwinkel, and the Rev. Don and Patricia Rankin, respectively.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.