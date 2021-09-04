Grae Greer, director of theater at Owensboro Community & Technical College, said the upcoming Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department’s performance of “A Doll’s House Part II” is more than a show: it’s an evening full of art and collaboration.
The colleges are working together to put on the play that opens at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the KWC Activity Hall, 3300 Frederica St.
The play, written by award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath in 2017, tells the story of Nora Helmer and her shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin life on her own. It picks up where Henrik Ibsen’s play of the same title, written and set in 1879, concludes.
Greer, who plays Nora Helmer, said the role has been on her “dream acting list” since she first saw the original Broadway production of the show.
“Nora is such a fierce, vulnerable woman, and getting to bring her to life is an experience I’ll never find anywhere else in this community,” she said.
She said the rehearsal process for the show “has been a dream,” and that the collaboration between KWC, OCTC, the creative team and the performers “is something I’ve never experienced with other productions.”
Nate Gross, KWC theater faculty and director of theater, also plays a part in the show. He said the show has been a unique opportunity to act with students, and with Greer.
This show is “beautifully constructed,” he said, and it invokes thoughts of marriage, family, tradition and the impact of one’s decisions on others.
“The play gives anyone who is in a relationship, or will ever be in a relationship, a lot to consider,” Gross said.
Jordan Blake Key directs the show, and called it an engaging experience for audiences, as it will be performed “in the round” with the stage surrounded by a giant birdcage and the audience surrounding that.
“Audiences will have an intimate look at the most heated, most tender and most awkward moments provided by the play,” Key said.
Additionally, Key said, actors will participate in a discussion with audiences following the show.
The show will continue Sept. 12 and Sept. 16-18, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for students, $15 for KWC faculty and staff and $18 for general admission. They are available at kwc.edu or by emailing nate.gross@kwc.edu. Information about how to purchase tickets is also available on the Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
