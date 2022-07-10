Incoming Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) freshmen at Kentucky Wesleyan College have an opportunity to participate in a STEM Summer Bridge Program from July 17-23.
With the assistance of a $50,000 grant from the Kentucky Postsecondary Council on Education, the free program will provide guidance and support to new STEM students at KWC.
“The transition from high school to college is a big change,” said Christina Starkey, assistant professor of mathematics at KWC. “Learning to balance classes, study time, involvement in athletics or clubs and personal life can be the key to earning your degree. We want to provide our attendees with every resource available to help them succeed.”
Students will also receive iPads, Apple pencils and a keyboard case to keep. They will live on campus during the week of the program while participating in educational and community activities.
Some of those activities include field trips to Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, and to Mammoth Cave National Park, lab experiments, social activities, informational sessions and a career and alumni panel.
Starkey said students will collect water samples and test water samples from Lincoln State Park and will have the option of a cave tour or nature hike at Mammoth Cave National Park.
The career panel will consist of STEM professionals such as a data scientist from Procter & Gamble and a chemist working in a chemistry lab. The alumni panel will be STEM graduates who will talk about topics like their experiences at KWC. Students will be able to ask questions during both events.
“The biggest thing I’m hoping this brings to the students is a sense of belonging and confidence,” Starkey said. “They can get a leg up and build community with a core group of people that they feel comfortable reaching out to if they need help or just someone to talk with. They can start their freshman year knowing they belong at KWC.”
Students will have a full schedule during the week. Breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m. before setting out on the activities for the day. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and will be followed by community activities such as bowling or trivia. Starkey said they plan on taking the students to Friday After 5 and giving them a tour of Owensboro.
“We will have a good mix of educational and community-building activities for them to participate in,” Starkey said. “They will start the semester off with other people they know and will also have a good knowledge of the equipment and labs on campus.”
Starkey said she wants parents to know that the college experience is not the same as high school, but that the students have a lot of people rooting for them and willing to help them succeed.
“We will also have sessions planned with counseling services, library services, financial aid and the Office of Equity and Inclusion,” she said. “We want them to start knowing who the people are that they can go to.”
Students will be assigned a Student Success coach who will guide them throughout their first year at KWC and help them identify and develop strengths and areas of challenge, connect them to resources on campus and serve as their mentor throughout college.
This is the first Bridge Program aimed toward STEM freshmen. KWC received the same grant in 2021 that was for incoming freshmen who might have been a first-generation college student or using financial aid.
A few openings for the program remain available. Interested STEM freshmen can contact Starkey at christina.starkey@kwc.edu.
