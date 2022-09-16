Since 2019, Kentucky Wesleyan College has been working to renovate a former church building at the corner of College Drive and Frederica Street, and on Wednesday, the new Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center was ready to open its doors.
The center was named after alumnus and former KWC Board of Trustee Chair Jack Wells, who graduated from the college in 1977. Wells died in 2020, leaving money for the campus he once called home.
“In the history of KWC, large steps forward have been made by alumni and community members who were willing to make a difference,” said KWC President Thomas Mitzel. “Wells’ passing is a great loss to the campus and community, but this gift means a great deal and will enact generational change.”
Despite the building only being purchased by KWC in 2019, an activity center on campus has been 15 years in the making, Mitzel said. The attempts to bring one on campus before now were unsuccessful.
“We went straight to the student body with surveys about what they wanted to see for potential uses in the building,” Mitzel said. “We wanted to make it a student and community centric space.”
Shawn Tomes, vice president of mission and culture at KWC, said a ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday for the students on campus to let them know the center was open to see how their feedback was used.
“The major thing was flexible spaces that could be used by teams, groups and organizations on campus for different things,” he said. “Because of the distance between the activity center and the student center, students said they wanted access to an additional food source.”
Meeting rooms, study rooms, office spaces, a convenience store and an outdoor classroom were some of the ideas given to the college by students for spaces in the center.
Mitzel said KWC wants to increase community usage in the building and for community members to feel welcome on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.