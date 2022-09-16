Wells Activity Center ready for use at KWC

Laura Medley, left, and Shawn Tomes straighten up rows of chairs Thursday inside the Young auditorium inside the Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center on campus at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Since 2019, Kentucky Wesleyan College has been working to renovate a former church building at the corner of College Drive and Frederica Street, and on Wednesday, the new Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center was ready to open its doors.

The center was named after alumnus and former KWC Board of Trustee Chair Jack Wells, who graduated from the college in 1977. Wells died in 2020, leaving money for the campus he once called home.

