Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program was recently named No. 4 in the country by study.com.
The program made the 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic Design list issued by the website. Results were factored based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty, affordability, accessibility and more. Four schools were listed in the study.com article.
Bestcolleges.com also listed KWC as No. 4 for best online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design.
According to the website, KWC’s online bachelor’s arts in graphic design program “enables students to create a personalized schedule that works for them, which is an awesome feature for working professionals.”
It went on to say the program made the list due to “heavily collaborative design, which includes online group work and internship courses.”
Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the college, said this high recognition of KWC’s online graphic design degree program is “quite an honor.”
She said KWC focuses on providing individualized attention with the added value of practical experience through internships, and that students “thrive and excel.”
Heather Logsdon, the coordinator of the graphic design program and chair of the humanities division at KWC, said the graphic design curriculum prepares online students to proficiency with industry operation skills, business operation skills and effective client communication. She said the program is accelerated and rigorous, and graduates have a high employment rate.
“Most majors are ready for employment by late in their junior year,” Logsdon said. “Our progressive track emphasizes both academic theories and the creative aspects of graphic design.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
