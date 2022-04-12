Alyssa Zombirt said the experience she gained from her Kentucky Wesleyan College zoology class at Mesker Park Zoo helped her to secure an internship opportunity this summer.
Zombirt, who will be graduating in a few weeks from KWC with a zoology degree, said the class, Science Outreach and Presentation Techniques, helped her to gain skills necessary for the internship at the Cincinnati Zoo she recently acquired.
It also helped affirm her ultimate goal of working as an interpreter at a zoo, or potentially assisting with research at one in the future.
KWC has collaborated with the zoo this semester to provide the hands-on learning opportunity for nine students enrolled in the zoology class. Included in the coursework were guiding principles on developing and delivering interpretive presentations; a chance for students to give interactive presentations to guests at the zoo; as well as an internship opportunity of more than 50 volunteer hours.
An education interpreter at the zoo shares entertaining information with guests. They create meaningful connections between people and a park or a zoo. Sometimes that is through what Zombirt called “bio facts,” or animals pelts, skulls or other manipulatives. Other times it’s through actual presentations with live animals.
Zombirt primarily focused on the Mexican Gray Wolf in her presentations for the class at the zoo. Throughout the course, she set up several hours a week outside of the wolf’s habitat to present information to visitors. Many students also incorporated conservation and climate change in their presentations.
“I was able to talk one-on-one with zoo visitors, and educate them, but also entertain them and provoke them into action,” she said.
Like several students, Zombirt came to KWC specifically for its zoology program.
There are few colleges and universities that offer a zoology program, in fact KWC is one of the only ones to offer a bachelor’s degree of zoology. Other schools do offer animal science programming, like the University of Kentucky’s college of agriculture programs, and Eastern Kentucky University’s biology degrees that offer specializations within animal studies, according to theclassroom.com, a website that gathers and distributes college content for potential students.
Jeremy Gibson, KWC assistant professor of zoology and zoology program coordinator, said KWC is one of two higher education institutions within 200 miles of Owensboro that offers a four-year bachelor’s degree in zoology.
Gibson said the partnership with Mesker Park Zoo and KWC has been successful, and that students, zoo staff, and other zoo volunteers have been impressed with the college’s students.
“Some long-time volunteers at the zoo have said our students have helped them learn about animals they have been working with for years,” he said.
This is the first time the zoo has worked with the college to formulate a course around volunteerism and interpretation. The collaboration began as a way for students to gain experience working at an operational zoo, as well as increase KWC’s footprint in community outreach, Gibson said.
A number of KWC students have aspirations of working in a zoo, like Zombirt, but regardless of whether or not a student wants to work in a zoo, providing them with the chance to discuss science with the public is invaluable, Gibson said.
“Our students are bringing a lot of content knowledge about conservation, ecology, and other big topics to the general public,” he said. “I think it’s a really nice, synergistic collaboration.”
Students are also helping take part in the zoo’s Earth Day celebration that will take place April 23. The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the zoo, is called Party on the Planet, and will include student presentations to the public that range from climate change to the exotic pet trade. The party also will include interactive activities for students and visitors.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
