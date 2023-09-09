Kentucky Wesleyan College students have an opportunity to learn more about business and networking opportunities through the school’s third annual Leadership Wesleyan program, sponsored by German American Bank.
Summer Aldridge, senior director of alumni relations and career exploration, said students and employers have been surveyed to see what the needs are across the community.
“We are looking to merge those responses together for this year’s program,” she said. “We feel like the program has its footing now going into the third year.”
Aldridge said this year’s Leadership Wesleyan will have some new experiences for students and community professionals.
“We are wanting to better connect students and bring them out into the community more,” she said. “We’ve kept most of the experiences on campus in previous years, but now we have the basic framework set.”
The students selected for the program will kickoff the season with a fall conference Sept. 29-30 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“On Sept. 29, we will have dinner at the Owensboro Country Club with Terry Woodward as our keynote speaker,” Aldridge said. “Saturday morning, the students will be picked up from campus by a trolley that the City of Owensboro offered for us to use.”
Aldridge said the purpose of the conference is to provide students with a professional experience.
“We will have breakout sessions, they will have headshots made, listen to local professionals and hear a keynote panel on the importance of nonprofits in our community,” she said. “The Chamber Young Professionals will also be hosting a ‘Coffee and Conversations’ event with the students.”
In the past, Leadership Wesleyan has had one conference in the fall and one in the spring, but Aldridge said this year’s program will be different.
“We will offer elective opportunities and students have to complete two in the fall and two in the spring to graduate from the program,” she said. “Some of the opportunities include volunteering at the ‘Red, White and Blue’ forum and traveling to Frankfort with the Leadership Owensboro class in February.”
Students can also tour different organizations within the nonproft and industry sectors throughout the year, Aldridge said.
“We want them to get out in the community and show who they are and what type of students KWC is putting out every year,” she said. “Many of them stay in Owensboro after graduating.”
Aldridge said this could be Leadership Wesleyan’s “best year yet.”
“We are excited about the new framework and we have modeled this program off of those like Leadership Owensboro,” she said. “We have found a balance with the elective opportunities and the conference experience combined with student schedules.”
All KWC students are eligible for the free program, but Aldridge said the selection process is limited to 30, with a preference to juniors and seniors.
“We are putting the responsibility back on the students to plan and communicate with their professors during the program,” she said. “This is a learning opportunity for them.”
Aldridge said students who have previously gone through the program have given positive responses back.
“They leave with so much information and have enjoyed the experience of the entire program itself,” she said. “Several students said it was the best thing they did for their career the entire time they were students at KWC.”
Applications can be submitted by visiting kwc.edu/leadershipwesleyan. The deadline to apply is Sept. 22.
