Kirsten Ahnell and Sean Raley

Kirsten Ahnell, left, and Sean Raley performed June 29 at the International Clarinet Association’s ClarinetFest in Reno, Nevada. The duo played “Carnival of Venice” as a tribute to Theodore Johnson, who was Ahnell’s clarinet teacher at the Cleveland Institute of Music in Ohio and who is widely regarded “as one of the greatest E-flat clarinet players.”

 Photo submitted

Kirsten Ahnell, adjunct professor of clarinet at Kentucky Wesleyan College, performed June 29 at the International Clarinet Association’s ClarinetFest in Reno, Nevada. There were 2,000 clarinetists in attendance.

Ahnell brought along Sean Raley, a pianist at Trinity Episcopal Church, to play during her tribute to Theodore “Ted” Johnson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.