Kirsten Ahnell, adjunct professor of clarinet at Kentucky Wesleyan College, performed June 29 at the International Clarinet Association’s ClarinetFest in Reno, Nevada. There were 2,000 clarinetists in attendance.
Ahnell brought along Sean Raley, a pianist at Trinity Episcopal Church, to play during her tribute to Theodore “Ted” Johnson.
Johnson was Ahnell’s clarinet teacher at the Cleveland Institute of Music in Ohio while she was working toward her Artist Diploma degree. He is 92 years old and still resides in Cleveland.
“(Ted) is one of the best clarinetists in the world,” Ahnell said. “He is known as one of the greatest E-flat clarinet players.”
Because Johnson is unable to travel, he asked Ahnell to perform at the festival on his behalf.
“I was honored to represent him and play a solo,” she said. “I played on an E-flat clarinet, which is rare to do for a solo because there are not many pieces written for it.”
Ahnell performed “Carnival of Venice,” which was composed by Niccolo Paganini. The piece was written for a B-flat clarinet, but Ahnell’s father arranged it to be performed on an E-flat clarinet.
Both of Ahnell’s parents were musicians when she was growing up, and she began playing different instruments, starting at the age of 4 with the piano.
“When I was in 4th grade, my father took a sabbatical from teaching at KWC, so we lived in Germany for a little while,” Ahnell said. “My mother didn’t like to fly, so we took a ship. There was a band that would perform, and I was mesmerized by the clarinet player.”
Ahnell said when they returned to the United State, she wanted to begin playing the clarinet and became serious about learning the instrument.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern University before accepting a teaching position in upstate New York. Ahnell has played with the Savannah Symphony in Georgia and performed with the Owensboro Orchestra Symphony for 30 years as the principal clarinet and featured soloist.
Ahnell is also the founder and organizer of the Brown Bag Lunch Concert series, by which she aims to present classical music to the public.
