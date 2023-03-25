James Cousins, provost for Kentucky Wesleyan College, has been selected for the 2023 Robert L. Platzman Memorial Fellowship by the University of Chicago Library, and he will use that opportunity to continue work on his second book.

“During the fellowship, researchers will go to the campus and make use of the collections they have there,” Cousins said. “I’m most interested in the archives on the University of Chicago itself.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.