Kentucky Wesleyan College has purchased the former Legacy Owensboro property, at 3300 Frederica St., which is adjacent to the college.
According to the real estate transfer KWC purchased the property for $1.7 million.
Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said in an email that in late December KWC “entered into an ownership agreement to review the property and facility on the southern edge of campus for any and all necessary upgrades and maintenance, as well as official usage.”
He said Legacy Owensboro’s recent move to the former Malco Theatre provided the school with the opportunity to “open conversations with the property owners.”
According to the Secretary of State’s website, owners of the property were Jack Wells, Sylvia Foster and Wayne Jones.
Kenny said Wells and other property owners have been helpful during this process, which he called a partnership.
“Ownership was signed over to the college on Dec. 31 with purchase amount due at the end of the three-year agreement, which also includes a clause that allows the college to return ownership at any time on or after March 30, 2020,” Kenny said in the email.
During a phone call Monday afternoon, Kenny said the college is at this time doing its due diligence to determine what kind of necessary upgrades and maintenance are required for the building. He said KWC officials haven’t decided what they will do with this property, should they ultimately decide to keep it.
“Anytime after March 30 of this year, we have the ability to walk away should we determine,” he said, adding that the college is currently in the process of making that determination.
He said that when a decision is made, the college would make an announcement.
Per the agreement, the college would pay the $1.7 million by the end of 2022.
“Obviously the property is so conveniently located, it’s really an extension of campus, this is an opportunity we couldn’t simply look past,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
