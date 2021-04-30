Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design has earned recognition as a 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic Design by BestColleges.com, which aims to connect individuals with institutions that will best prepare them for the future.
Tuition costs, financial aid availability, general student success, retention and graduation rates were all ranking factors. According to the website, KWC was ranked fourth in the country.
The Wesleyan online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design was also recognized in February by Study.com as fourth in the country among colleges and universities.
