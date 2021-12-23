Kentucky Wesleyan College has renewed its partnership with the Rogers Foundation, which will enable the school to offer scholarships for three years to residents of southern Nevada.
This partnership began in 2016, and since then 67 students have been named Rogers’ Fellows, with 20 of them earning KWC degrees and another 11 slated to receive their diplomas in April 2022. This new $5 million investment means that select students from the Clark County, Nevada region will be eligible to receive scholarships toward their educational efforts at KWC through the freshman class of fall 2025.
Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows receive a full-tuition scholarship, including fees, books and room and board. Each Fellow receives a scholarship for up to four years. With this renewed partnership, 10 Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships will be given annually.
Beverly Rogers, chairman of the Rogers Foundation board, said the group is thrilled to reaffirm its ongoing relationship with KWC and to continue changing the lives of students.
“Kentucky Wesleyan is not only a premier educational institute, but also an importance piece of my husband’s history and legacy,” Rogers said. “We are so proud of all the Rogers’ Fellows that are pursuing their educational dreams there and are excited for those students still to come.”
The Rogers Foundation is a nonprofit established in 2013 by the late philanthropist James E. Rogers. He was a Kentucky-born Las Vegan who was the son of KWC graduates Frank and Lucille Rogers. The Rogers Foundation offers opportunities to students in the southern Nevada area through scholarships, programs and other activities, according to KWC.
Thomas Mitzel, KWC president, said he can’t overstate the generosity of the Rogers Foundation, which has been so transformative for its recipients. The scholarships have helped launch dozens of student careers “by giving them the opportunity to pursue higher education at KWC.”
“I am grateful for this partnership,” he said. “It’s an extension that will truly help transform lives for the better.”
Matthew Ruark, KWC vice president of admissions and financial aid, said there are few scholarship programs like the Rogers Fellowship in the U.S. It covers all costs, plus aid to support internship and study abroad opportunities.
“The Rogers Foundation is not only a leading foundation in southern Nevada, but is setting a national standard for high-impact philanthropy,” Ruark said.
