KWC Scholars Academy a success this week

Kennedy Durham has had an opportunity to step outside of her comfort zone this week, meet new people and expand her horizons.
Kennedy, 17, of Livermore, is one of 32 students who participated in the Kentucky Wesleyan College Scholars Academy this week. This is the fifth time the camp has been offered to rising seniors.
She wanted to participate in the camp because Kentucky Wesleyan is a college she said she is interested in attending due to its positive universal message and a strong focus on community involvement.
“I like that they are community-oriented and do a lot of volunteer work, and give back to the community,” she said.
This week has been eye-opening for the McLean County High School student. She’s from an area that isn’t very diverse, she said, and she has appreciated the chance to meet others who think differently than her.
“I’ve made some new friends,” she said. “Everyone has been from different backgrounds, and it’s cool that we can all come together and be leaders to make this next generation great.”
She also has appreciated the on-campus, college experience, which is something KWC Vice-President of Student Affairs Rebecca McQueen-Ruark is a benefit of the week.
Students live on campus in residence halls throughout the Scholars Academy and participate in lectures and activities hosted by various KWC staff. For some students, that’s their first glimpse of college life, which can be helpful for them as they enter into their senior year of high school, McQueen-Ruark said.
“For a lot of these students, it also exposes them to people who are different than maybe the people they are used to being around at home,” she said. “A lot of the activities and things we do this week are discussions that they are not having in high school, like about identity, values, ethics and those kinds of things. This week just expands their minds and perspectives.”
Matt Ruark, KWC vice president of admissions and financial aid, said students hail from 29 high schools in four states.
There are plans to offer varying tracks for students to pursue during the Scholars Academy, he said, like STEM, which would allow for more students to participate. Following the pandemic, however, KWC wanted to ease back into the opportunity for students and not have as many on campus.
Even with the smaller group, Ruark said there are still great conversations taking place.
“There are people coming from all different places, and they have some deep conversations in an environment where they are encouraged to share their thoughts,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
