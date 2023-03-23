LEECH GAME SHOW PIC

Kentucky Wesleyan College senior Mason Leech, left, shakes hands with “The Price is Right” host Drew Carey. Leech was a contestant on the show, making it to the final round. The March 15 episode can be streamed on Paramount+.

 Photo submitted

Mason Leech, a senior communications major at Kentucky Wesleyan College, had the opportunity to represent the school recently as a contestant on “The Price is Right.”

“The Price is Right” is a favorite of Leech’s.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.