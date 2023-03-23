Mason Leech, a senior communications major at Kentucky Wesleyan College, had the opportunity to represent the school recently as a contestant on “The Price is Right.”
“The Price is Right” is a favorite of Leech’s.
“My mom kept telling me I should apply for it,” he said. And that’s what he did.
Leech applied to be on the show online and later interviewed with a producer on Zoom.
“The producer said the interview went well and to expect an email,” he said. “Two weeks went by, and I became less hopeful.”
Eventually Leech received the email he had been waiting on — he had been selected. So he and his family booked a trip to Los Angeles that night for the January taping.
Leech said he didn’t know if he would be one of the contestants chosen to participate.
“It was completely up in the air as to if it would happen or not,” he said. “We didn’t know if we’d just spend the entire show watching.”
Then he heard his name called.
“I was so excited,” he said. “I had tried my best to study up on prices before the taping, but you never know what they’re going to throw at you.”
Participating in the show was a “surreal and nerve-wracking” experience for Leech.
“I was standing on stage, next to Drew Carey, with cameras pointed at me,” he said. “But it was so much fun, and I got lucky during some of the bids.”
Looking back, Leech said he felt like some of his bids could have been better.
“I told my mom that I’ll never make fun of someone’s bids again,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure to come up with an amount in a few seconds.”
Even though he didn’t win, Leech made it to the Showcase Showdown, though he only walked away with a shaving kit valued at almost $800.
The episode Leech was featured on, which aired March 15, was a college episode and can be streamed on Paramount+.
“Most of the colleges represented were from California, but not me,” he said.
Originally from Las Vegas, Leech is attending KWC as a Rogers Fellow.
“Owensboro is the first place I have lived that isn’t Las Vegas,” he said. “It’s been a switch up, but it’s a perfect place to come to. It’s treated me well and has taught me about the outside world and myself.”
Leech hopes to continue living in the Owensboro area after graduation.
