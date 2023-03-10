Two groups from Kentucky Wesleyan College participated in the Alternative Break program this week in Florida as a way to give back while on spring break.
Nineteen students volunteered to assist at Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando, Florida. The students on the trip are Rogers Fellows, meaning they are from Las Vegas on full scholarships. KWC has 35 fellows enrolled.
Scott Kramer, vice president of facilities and executive initiatives for KWC, said the students finished their community service Thursday, having volunteered 126 hours.
“We’re rewarding them on Friday with a trip to Universal Studios,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the college has offered trips similar to this every year since 2016, when the program began.
“Because the students are far from home, some of them don’t have vehicles, so we like to take them on trips,” he said. “On Labor Day we go to Mammoth Cave; we visit Kings Island in the fall.”
The cost of the trip is covered by the Rogers Foundation, but this year students pitched in $100 each to add a last-minute SeaWorld stop.
KWC junior Claire Sloane said she had never been to Florida prior to the Rogers Fellows trip.
“It’s most of our first time in Florida, so this is a experience none of us have had before,” she said. “We all appreciate that the Rogers Foundation was willing and able to fund the trip.”
Sloane said all of the students got a a lot out of serving at the food bank.
“Most people think of volunteer work as not enjoyable,” she said. “We turned it into a competition to see who could do the most work. It’s great to be able to give back to the community, even if it’s not our community.”
The students also participated in fun activities like visiting the Kennedy Space Center, which Sloane said was her favorite part.
“It was fun but also educational,” she said. “It had worked out that there was supposed to be a rocket launch, but it was aborted. But it’s still neat that it was supposed to happen on the same day we were there.”
The second KWC group to visit Florida volunteered at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee.
The village is a nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with week-long wish vacations at no cost.
Michael McComas, director of student involvement and orientation at KWC, said the students have been volunteering since Monday.
“They’ve been operating attractions like the carousel and trains,” McComas said. “All of the rides are wheelchair accessible.”
One of the biggest parts of having volunteers at the village is making the trip as easy and effortless as possible for the children and their families, McComas said.
This is the second year Alternative Breaks has visited the village.
“It used to be during winter break through the sophomore experience,” he said. “It’s open to all students at all levels. This year we have a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors.”
Seven students signed up for the trip with McComas and Josie Reynolds, student life coordinator.
The importance of offering trips like this is to allow students the opportunity to give back and make a difference in the lives of others.
“It’s an opportunity for them to learn how to help others and show gratitude for the things they have,” McComas said. “Each day we have reflection time to think about their experiences and how they’ve grown as a person.”
Junior Logan Reed went on the trip last year and said it was a life-changing experience.
“I wanted to volunteer and contribute to a wholesome endeavor,” he said. “It’s a time for families to take a week to relax, and I wanted to help them do that.”
Reed said he thinks everyone should participate in volunteering at least once in their life.
“This is an opportunity to help families and make connections I didn’t think I’d make,” he said. “You never know what opportunities are out there.”
