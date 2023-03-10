KWC BREAK

KWC students Easton Leech, left, Ethan Petrosky and Jacob Wigger help distribute food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando, Florida, as part of the college’s Alternative Breaks program.

 Photo submitted

Two groups from Kentucky Wesleyan College participated in the Alternative Break program this week in Florida as a way to give back while on spring break.

Nineteen students volunteered to assist at Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando, Florida. The students on the trip are Rogers Fellows, meaning they are from Las Vegas on full scholarships. KWC has 35 fellows enrolled.

