Kentucky Wesleyan College is set to host “Calling the Creatives,” an event created to feature the creative talents of the campus and community, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 on the campus’ quad.
“This is the first time for the event, and it’s part of a new initiative for the college,” said Shawn Tomes, vice president of mission and culture at KWC. “The event is a very special and unique partnership with community members who are also energetic and excited about promoting all things creative in the area.”
Tomes said there is a lot of excitement about showcasing the “talented gifts others are created with.”
“There’s a lot of talented people in the community and on our campus,” he said. “Creative things are not talked about a lot or promoted enough.”
Through this event, Tomes said KWC wants to be able to allow students on campus and within the community to see others in the area who are “using their callings.”
“We hope this isn’t a one-time event because our goal is to do this simple first step in offering a time for people to meet others with creative talents,” he said. “We want to promote vocation and people’s callings to our students and within our campus culture.”
Tomes said this partnership story will allow students and community to find themselves in other people’s stories.
“Making connections help students and community members,” he said. “We want to see Owensboro as a place to shine talents.”
“Calling the Creatives” was made through the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education grant the college received from the Council of Independent Colleges. The grant is supported through the Lilly Endowment.
“This event will be transformational,” Tomes said. “Everyone is created with unique gifts and callings. Discovering and using these gifts and callings brings meaning, fulfillment and joy to our lives, and we can more powerfully impact our communities.”
During the event, several KWC professors will discuss how they discovered their creative talents and the path that using those forged to bring them to the campus.
Lisa Clark, associate professor of music and the music program coordinator at KWC, said this event is an opportunity to share one’s vocational journey and how they were called to the creative sphere.
“I will be sharing my path to becoming a musician and educator, and what that looked like from an early age and the professional and educational experiences that shaped me,” she said.
Clark said it’s important that institutions of higher learning host events like this and others in different professional realms.
“It’s my privilege to host an event like this,” she said. “Stories are a way to connect with others, and I’m hoping our stories will resonate with those who attend.”
Clark said in order to figure out what someone wants to do, they need to have conversations with people who are where they want to see themselves and they should hear a variety of different perspectives.
“An event like this has the power to do that,” she said. “We’re bringing something new to the community and it will have a positive impact.”
In elementary school, Clark knew that music was the center of her world, even if she didn’t realize yet that she wanted to eventually become a music educator.
“I always admired my music teachers — there was joy in their teaching,” she said. “I knew that whatever I would do with my life, it would be centered on music in some capacity.”
Molly Gross, assistant professor of English at KWC, said this event is one of the efforts at the college to help students begin thinking about their true callings and vocations.
“We want to help them find the intersection of what they love, what they’re good at and how it can serve other people’s needs,” she said.
Gross said she would be discussing how she began her first steps in finding her passion and career.
“I initially went into theatre to act and thought that’s what I wanted to do even after graduating college,” she said. “My heart was tugging at me to get more involved in writing.”
Gross eventually attended graduated school and tried playwriting.
“It married both my love of theatre and writing,” she said.
However, not long after receiving her first masters degree, Gross went back to graduate school to receive a second graduate degree.
“It can be a loopy, knotted mess to move away from your original goal and go into your true calling,” she said. “It’s not the way we expect, and it isn’t a straight line.”
