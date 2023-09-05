Kentucky Wesleyan College is set to host “Calling the Creatives,” an event created to feature the creative talents of the campus and community, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 on the campus’ quad.

“This is the first time for the event, and it’s part of a new initiative for the college,” said Shawn Tomes, vice president of mission and culture at KWC. “The event is a very special and unique partnership with community members who are also energetic and excited about promoting all things creative in the area.”

