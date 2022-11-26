OWENWS-11-21-22 KWC FESTIVAL PIC

The 12th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at St. Stephen Cathedral will be held Dec. 1-2 at 7 p.m. This year’s festival will include several Ukrainian carols.

 Submitted photo

Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting its 12th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols, “Let There Be Peace,” at St. Stephen Cathedral on Dec. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.

This year’s program will include several Ukrainian carols, along with the traditional program, performed by the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and Evansville Brass Quintet. The performance will be accompanied by James Wells, organist and music director for St. Stephen.

