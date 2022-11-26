Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting its 12th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols, “Let There Be Peace,” at St. Stephen Cathedral on Dec. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.
This year’s program will include several Ukrainian carols, along with the traditional program, performed by the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and Evansville Brass Quintet. The performance will be accompanied by James Wells, organist and music director for St. Stephen.
“Watching the news and seeing Ukrainian people have the spirit of protecting their country is one of the reasons we decided to perform Ukrainian carols,” said Dennis Jewett, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.
Jewett said he has met with several Ukrainians who live in Owensboro and have said that their holiday tradition was to go caroling house to house in exchange for money or gifts.
“The carols are in honor of them because they aren’t able to go caroling this year,” he said. “Our final number is an arrangement of ‘Let There Be Peace on Earth’ and we will be giving a Ukrainian flavor on the lessons and carols we have done for 12 years.”
This festival is an adaptation of the Nine Lessons and Carols at King’s College in Cambridge, England that has been offered since 1918 and is broadcast around the world by BBC.
“The festival is a traditional set of readings from the Bible that detail the background of the Christmas story,” Jewett said. “The carols are performed during the readings.”
Jewett said the festival is a gift to the community in many ways.
“For many, it’s the start of the Christmas season in Owensboro,” he said. “Parents, families, alumni and the Owensboro community find the festival to be a joyful and meaningful start to the season.”
Tickets are $10 and are available at kwc.edu, by calling 270-852-3117 or at the door of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.