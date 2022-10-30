Kentucky Wesleyan College will host an Academic Spotlight at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 for all prospective junior and senior high school students.
Trent Ackerman, director of admissions at KWC, said this is an annual event hosted by the college, but will be revamped this year.
“We will be working more on the classroom experience this year,” he said. “Last time we hosted it, it was more in a monolithic way where students would select one to two topics to have an experience in.”
This year, students will experience three academic sessions with faculty, which are meant to shine a light on the different types of experiences students can expect attending the college.
Guests and students will have a chance to discuss academic opportunities with faculty members in a small group setting, allowing for in-depth discussions about offerings in each KWC academic program.
“We are trying to create something interactive and fun while the students can get a better feel for what being on campus is like,” Ackerman said. “Almost every academic department on campus will have some type of session, which will last approximately 30 minutes.”
Ackerman said the reason the event has been broken down into shorter sessions is because of the feedback received from students and faculty.
“There will also be an alumni panel where students can talk to KWC alumni that work in the community to ask about their experiences on campus,” he said. “This will be a fun event.”
Compared to student tours, Ackerman said the Academic Spotlight is also an important aspect of college decision making because students are able to see how a college classroom operates and see if KWC is a good fit.
A free lunch will be provided.
