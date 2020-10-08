Kentucky Wesleyan College’s men’s basketball team is hosting the college’s 10th annual Car, Truck and Jeep Show on Saturday.
New to this event is the addition of Jeeps in this year’s fundraiser for the men’s team, said head basketball coach Drew Cooper.
“Usually we have anywhere from 150 to 300 cars,” he said. “This show is a major fundraiser for our program and our guys work really hard along with our volunteers to make it a really nice and fun event. This year, we are not only expecting a great day, but we have taken extra steps in order to make it as safe as possible.”
Registration for the show will begin at 8 a.m. with entries ending at noon. Those interested in exhibiting are asked to print and fill out their form ahead of time to present to coordinators of the event on Saturday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, precautions have been taken by the coordinators of the show to ensure the safety of volunteers, show participants and the community.
One step is that this year, KWC and its volunteers will not be operating or offering food services. Instead, food trucks from The Real Hacienda, J’s Good Grub, Ben’s Soft Pretzels and Squeeze E’s Lemonade will be providing refreshments.
Face coverings will be used by all volunteers manning the various booths and registration points with the general public being asked to have their masks on if they are within 6 feet of an exhibitor or another spectator. Judges will have face masks and gloves on as well as they begin to judge the various vehicles registered for the show.
No aspect of the event will be done indoors, allowing everyone to have as much space as need in the front lawn of the college. Announcements will be made throughout the day to remind people to vigilant in maintaining the social distancing and safety protocols as attendees and exhibitors deal with the “new normal,” according to a press release from the college.
Returning this year will also be the traditional raffle, and while many prizes are on the board, this year’s grand prize is five-day, four-night stay in Pigeon Forge in a cabin that sleeps 26.
For more information on the show, visit: kwc.edu/cartruckshow/
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
