The Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Society at Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a Constitution Day event on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Jack Wells Activity Center. The event is free to the public.

Michael Johnson, candidate for state representative in the 13th district, will be the speaker with his presentation, “Free Speech, Free Assembly and Civil Rights.” Johnson will not be campaigning as KWC does not endorse candidates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.