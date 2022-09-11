The Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Society at Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a Constitution Day event on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Jack Wells Activity Center. The event is free to the public.
Michael Johnson, candidate for state representative in the 13th district, will be the speaker with his presentation, “Free Speech, Free Assembly and Civil Rights.” Johnson will not be campaigning as KWC does not endorse candidates.
“I am honored to be asked to participate in Constitution Day,” he said. “I know the importance of the Constitution from being a retired veteran.”
Johnson is an Owensboro native and a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1987. Part of his naval service work includes community relations projects for orphanages around the world, and as chief petty officer, he prepared, supervised and led over 1,000 sailors aboard naval ships and on naval bases across the world.
“It’s good we celebrate the Constitution every year and the amendments that have been made because it didn’t start out perfect,” he said. “The Constitution helps us to form a more perfect union.”
Part of Johnson’s presentation will touch on the importance of the First Amendment, specifically freedom of speech and the freedom to assemble, and how it related to the Civil Rights Movement.
“It is critical that the Constitution be deemed reality for everyone,” Johnson said. “It’s important to honor the founders who crafted the document even though it wasn’t crafted for all in the beginning. We also need to celebrate those who fought and died to end slavery like Rosa Parks, John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr. The fight continues today.”
Johnson said the Constitution contains ideas that everyone should continue to aspire toward, and that the document helped to establish the government we have today.
“We have to get back to what it’s all about — of the people, by the people and for the people,” he said. “Everyone should have their voices heard. The country is a great melting pot and the rights of all people matter.”
Johnson said he took the Oath of Enlistment when he was in the Navy, the beginning of which states, “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...”
“The Constitution still bears true to me,” he said.
Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
For more information on the event, contact Eric Schmidt, assistant professor of political science, at eric.schmidt@kwc.edu or 270-852-3236.
