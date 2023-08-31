Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a free public “Nicotine and Vaping Awareness” presentation at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Jack T. Wells Activity Center, 3300 Frederica St.
Michael McComas, director of student involvement and orientation at KWC, said the speaker, Robert Hackenson, is an “edutainer,” a combination of educator and entertainer, and will combine magic, humor and skits into the topic of nicotine and vaping awareness.
“He will cover information about the vaping industry, health effects, the effects of nicotine on the brain, life challenges and why nicotine is a ‘solution’ for some people, understanding emotions and mindset and how to cope with stress,” McComas said.
The college received a Community Health Investment grant from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, leading to the creation of the event.
The Green River District Health Department and Owensboro Health HealthPark and Outpatient Pharmacy will be at the event with information and resources for nicotine cessation products.
“This is the first time we’ve had the presentation and the first nicotine and vaping-related event we’ve held since the nicotine cessation program began at KWC last year,” McComas said.
Through the grant, McComas and Dr. Sara Doolin-Thompson, of Wesleyan Medical Practice, were able to participate in a BREATHE tobacco treatment specialist training program through the University of Kentucky College of Nursing.
“The program is designed to equip program implementers with evidence-based skills to treat tobacco dependency, including tobacco knowledge, counseling skills, assessment and treatment planning, relapse prevention and professional and community resources,” McComas said.
McComas said KWC wants to give students the ability to lead healthy lives.
“Kentucky Wesleyan is committed to reducing the number of students, staff and faculty who use vaping and nicotine-based products,” he said. “Students make life-changing decisions during their college years, and we are providing a convenient place and quality care to encourage sound health decisions and improve lives.”
KWC has had a smoke-free policy on campus since 2011 and a tobacco-free policy since 2020.
