Kentucky Wesleyan College will host the Owensboro Regional College Fair on Sept. 14 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the Jones Gym at KWC’s Woodward Health and Recreation Center.
All college-searching students from the area are invited and meet with more than 30 college representatives from across the region.
