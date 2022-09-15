Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Office of Admissions will welcome prospective junior and senior high school students to Panther Preview Day on Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.
Students and families will meet with faculty, discover scholarship opportunities, connect with current students and attend a major fair to explore academic opportunities. Representatives from the Office of Admissions will be available to speak with students and parents.
