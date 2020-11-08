Kentucky Wesleyan College’s second annual film festival will be offered virtually this year on Nov. 14.
From 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day, 32 films will be screening, including those from students, local filmmakers and international directors. Following the films, there will be Q&A sessions with the directors and filmmakers.
Tamara Coy, a KWC English professor who is organizing the event, said the film fest was originally slated to take place in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.
“After it became clear that things wouldn’t return to 100% normal anytime soon, we looked at virtual avenues,” Coy said.
Virtual film fests have “become a popular choice,” she said.
Tickets to the event are free, but those interested are asked to register for their free ticket. By doing so, Coy said, they will be notified before screenings go live. It also will show KWC how many people plan to participate in the event.
KWC adjunct professor Marx Pyle will be hosting a workshop on the day of the event that will begin at 1 p.m. This workshop, titled Feed Your Muse: Improving Your Creativity, will teach habits that increase creativity.
There will also be a 4:30 p.m. panel of filmmakers that include Jonathan Moore, a 1992 KWC graduate who produced the documentary “Coaches’ Wives.” The panel will discuss challenges in filmmaking.
Other panel members participating include Chris Hadley, who is a contributing writer for “Snobby Robot,” and who posts the podcast “The Viewfinder Podcast;” Jeff Burns, a writer and director who created the superhero comedy series “Super Knocked Up;” Matthew Ulm, chief financial officer and lead producer for FortySixTen Studios; and Mary McGloin, an actor, writer, and producer based in Brooklyn, New York.
There will also be a chat feature so viewers can ask questions of the panel members.
Some of the films to be featured include “X Number of Words,” “Retirement,” “Danbury Files,” “Perspective,” “Choker,” “Unfulfilled,” “Fatherless,” “Thistle,” and “The Quiet,” among many others. They begin showing at 9:30 a.m. and are broken down into specific categories. Some categories are Stories of Youth, which will begin at 9:30 a.m., Stories of Revelation, which begins at 10:30 a.m., and Stories of Society, which will start at 1 p.m.
Coy said she and other organizers are hoping to reach more people through the virtual platform.
To obtain a ticket to view any of the films, visit kwc.edu/filmfest.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
