Kentucky Wesleyan College had to reschedule its presentations of “Guys and Dolls” due to its recent coronavirus-induced pause of campus activities and in-person learning.
The show was originally planned for last weekend but was moved when a high number of students with COVID-19 and those who were quarantining as a result of exposure to the virus rose to what college officials deemed a “widespread” level.
With that number now lower, and campus activities and in-person classes resuming, the performances will now take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Activity Hall, at 3300 Frederica St.
Showtimes are scheduled for 7 p.m. for the three performance nights, and a matinee has also been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Those who previously purchased tickets will have those honored. The March 25 tickets will transfer to Thursday; the March 26 tickets will be honored Friday; and the March 27 tickets will be transferred to the Saturday evening performance. Tickets originally purchased for the March 28 matinee will be honored at the Saturday matinee.
“Guys and Dolls” is set in New York City. According to Nate Gross, KWC professor of theater arts, “it’s the New York City of the late 1930s through the lens of the 1950s, then refracted through the lens of the pandemic 2020s.”
Gross said it’s the tale of a “dark underworld of gambling, showgirls and street corner evangelism.”
The show ran for 1,200 performances after it opened on Broadway in 1950, and it received numerous awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers.
Gross directs the performance, alongside Calvin Malone, an Owensboro native who is a professional actor.
Malone said participating in this production has been an “interesting process.”
“The arts have taken a huge toll during the pandemic,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to bring a piece of music theater comedy back to the world when people need entertainment more than ever.”
The show is choreographed by Shauna Jones with music direction from Dennis Jewett, KWC associate professor of music. The cast and crew consist of KWC theater students as well as community members and professional actors.
Capacity at the performances will be reduced to allow for more social distancing. The show will also be live-streamed in the event that individuals do not want to see the play in person for safety reasons.
For more information, or to purchase tickets visit kwc.edu/guysanddolls, or visit the KWC theater department’s Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
