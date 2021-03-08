The Kentucky Wesleyan College theater department will present the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls” on March 25-28.

“Guys and Dolls” is set in New York City. According to Nate Gross, KWC professor of theater arts, “it’s the New York City of the late 1930s through the lens of the 1950s, then refracted through the lens of the pandemic 2020s.”

Gross said it’s the tale of a “dark underworld of gambling, showgirls and street corner evangelism.”

Gross directs the performance, alongside Calvin Malone, an Owensboro native who is a professional actor.

A benefit of the pandemic has been that Malone has been in Owensboro due to COVID-19 and able to work with students, Gross said.

“Our college students are working with professional actors and benefiting from that,” he said.

Malone said this past year has been tricky, but that the problems that the pandemic presents have also been interesting to maneuver. Last March when he came home due to the first national shut-down, he packed a bag for two weeks thinking he’d return to Washington D.C. soon.

Being in Owensboro for almost a year and able to assist with college productions have been fun, though, he said.

“It’s been an interesting process,” Malone said. “The arts have taken a huge toll during the pandemic. It’s nice to be able to bring a piece of music theater comedy back to the world when people need entertainment more than ever.”

Of concern, in particular, is actor and audience safety. Throughout the rehearsal process students have been masked and physically distanced when possible. Two weeks prior to the show opening, actors will be tested for the coronavirus once a week to ensure they are safe and “good to go mask free from that point on,” Malone said.

The show is choreographed by Shauna Jones with music direction from Dennis Jewett, KWC associate professor of music. The cast and crew consist of KWC theater students as well as community members and professional actors.

Capacity at the performances will be reduced to allow for more social distancing. The show will also be live-streamed in the event that individuals do not want to see the play in person for safety reasons.

Performances will take place in person in the KWC Activity Hall, at 3300 Frederica St. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit kwc.edu/guysanddolls, or visit the KWC theater department’s Facebook page.

