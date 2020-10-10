KWC to present "The Laramie Project"

Kentucky Wesleyan College will present the play, “The Laramie Project,” on Oct. 14-17 outdoors in the Ralph Center Courtyard, at College Drive and South Griffith Avenue.
“The Laramie Project” is a play about the reaction to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student who was beaten and tied to a barbed-wire fence near Laramie, Wyoming, where he was found 18 hours later. Shepard later died in a Fort Collins, Colorado hospital on Oct. 12 of that year.
The play was written by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Project. It consists of real-life interviews of individuals from Laramie following Shepard’s murder, as well as Shepard’s family members, friends and others who were impacted by the incident.
Nate Gross, KWC associate professor of theater, said this is a play he has always wanted to do.
It’s powerful, he said, and still relevant today.
“This play is based almost entirely on interviews,” he said. “The message is important.”
It’s a somber play, but it’s not a “two-hour funeral,” Gross said; there are moments of levity.
One student involved in the play chose to honor Shepard with what Gross called “powerful symbolism.”
Anthony Eiras, a KWC senior theater major, had himself tied to a fence in front of the college about 6 p.m. on Friday. He plans to remain there for 18 hours as a way to help understand the crime.
“Matthew Shepard was beaten very severely on the outskirts of Laramie,” Eiras said. “He was left there alone for 18 hours in freezing temperatures. I decided that I wanted to endure what Matthew had to endure to really connect with him, and show everyone what he went through.”
The demonstration was also done as a show of support for the LGBTQ community in Owensboro and around the world. Specifically, Eiras hopes it can be done to shed some light on the need for a Fairness Ordinance in the city. The college is also raising money toward the Trevor Project, which is an LGBTQ suicide prevention association.
Eiras said being involved in the play has meant a lot, and he is excited to have it presented for everyone to see. He plays a variety of characters, from a farmer to a gay 20-year-old.
“It’s really been an awesome experience,” he said. “When Gross introduced the show to us, it really hit home for me, and I really wanted to make it special, and I think that’s what it’s going to be.”
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. They will also be livestreamed, and information on accessing that livestream will be available at kwc.edu and on social media.
Tickets are $14 for general admission and $8 for students. They are available at kwc.edu/theatre.
For more information email gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu, or call 270-852-3595.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
