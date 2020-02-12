Terry Woodward’s fingerprints are all over the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus, KWC Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny said, as well as the city of Owensboro.
Woodward’s business experiences are also vital to the city, Kenny said, which makes him more than worthy of the KWC board of trustees recently dedicating the Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies.
Woodward, a 2019 inductee in the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame, has been involved with KWC almost since its beginnings in Owensboro. He attended Wesleyan for two years in the 1950s, shortly after the college was established in the city. He also served as a KWC trustee for several years and was inducted in the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame in 2005, as well as its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. In 1996, KWC awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and the Woodward Health and Recreation Center has been named in recognition of his establishment of an Athletic Endowment Fund for KWC, according to a press release issued by the school.
Kenny said KWC students have the opportunity to benefit by seeing Woodward’s name “and knowing his story through his successes in business.”
“They can look to achieve the same entrepreneurial drive that Terry has, and they can learn through his story,” Kenny said.
Woodward said it’s “quite an honor” having anything named after oneself, “and particularly if it has to do with business because that has been my life.”
“What I learned at Kentucky Wesleyan gave me the confidence to face the world,” he said. “I was very surprised and very humbled by it.”
The Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies prepares students for careers in business or graduate studies, a release said, by “a curriculum that stresses analysis and communication, theory and practice, as shaped by the needs of the global business community.”
The degree programs within the Center include a bachelor of arts in business administration, a bachelor of science in business administration, an online bachelor of science in business administration, a bachelor of arts in accounting and a bachelor of science in accounting.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
