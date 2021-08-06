Kentucky Wesleyan College and Wendell Foster are partnering to launch a local branch of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals, or AFP, is a worldwide organization that is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to ethical fundraising. Its members have access to educational training programs, tools, resources and research, as well as other nonprofit professionals, according to its website, afpglobal.org.
Kelly Flick, KWC’s grant writer, is a member of AFP. Through her involvement, she knows how important and integral the group can be for those who are seeking help nonprofits raise funds.
In discussions recently with others in the nonprofit sector, Flick learned there really isn’t a collective group of nonprofit leaders in the Owensboro-Daviess County area. Such a group could be good for all of those involved, she said.
“I think for networking, this will be beneficial,” she said. “A lot of grants like to see collaboration amongst nonprofits, so from a funding perspective, there’s a lot of opportunity to work together to bring more funding to our community.”
She also said the AFP provides mentoring and educational resources that would be helpful for the fundraising community.
Before the pandemic, Flick said Wendell Foster did have a program in which they invited nonprofits to come together for resource sharing. It also has a good relationship with other nonprofits in the area. That’s why it seemed natural to partner with the group for this initiative.
The two organizations are hosting a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25 in the KWC’s Activity Hall, at 3300 Frederica St., which is the former Legacy Church. Plans are for the group to meet quarterly, rotating among other nonprofits in the area.
Through a grant from the Marilyn and William Young Foundation, memberships for AFP are available for up to 10 individuals at a discount of 50% for those who attend the meeting at the end of the month.
Nonprofit leaders who are interested in attending, or who would love to learn more information about the AFP and membership into the organization, can email Flick at kelly.flick@kwc.edu, or call 205-835-4117.
A call to officials from Wendell Foster regarding this story was not immediately returned.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
