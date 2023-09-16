Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its second annual “A Taste of the Arts” event, presented by Owensboro Health, at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Jack T. Wells Activity Center to kickoff the school’s homecoming and family weekend.
Andrew Bolin, program coordinator and assistant professor of communication arts, said he worked with the program chairs of music, band, choir and theatre to coordinate the event.
“It’s a launching pad for our homecoming weekend,” he said. “We want to expand homecoming into different aspects of KWC.”
Bolin said the event is an opportunity for alumni to return to the college and celebrate the arts.
“They will be able to see what other students are doing in our fine arts division,” he said. “This is our opportunity to showcase talent that has come from the college.”
During the event, Kenneth “K.O.” Lewis, a 2008 KWC graduate, will have his work on display. Lewis received the school’s 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts award.
“I offered to display my work because I felt like it would be a good idea to accept the award and show what my work is about now and how it’s being represented,” Lewis said.
Lewis said everyone has a voice and opportunity to communicate their creative vision.
“KWC was a step in that process for me,” he said. “I try to tell people who encounter my work that it’s derived from life experiences and KWC has a part in that.”
The art Lewis will display are of historical figures who have played an important role in his life.
“I have a painting called ‘Robinsons’ that shows Jackie Robinson and his wife, which is meant to represent that we are no one without the people who are behind us,” he said. “There’s another painting of Emmett Till with a collage of the events around his murder, which puts the narrative of that time, as well as the court proceedings, front and center with a portrait of Till.”
Other works Lewis will have on display including a painting of Muhammad Ali and Toni Morrison.
“Those are the kinds of people on display,” he said. “My artwork is focused on painting those who I have had some form of connection to and have had an impact on my life, along with those who look like me.”
Lewis said he uses graffiti-based lettering to “urbanize connections.”
“These are iconic historical figured I have learned about throughout my life,” he said. “I’m more or less capturing the energy through realism and I try to convey their energy and message through the viewer that is upbeat in nature.”
Tickets for “A Taste of the Arts” can be purchased at kwc.edu/homecoming. The price of tickets is $10.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
