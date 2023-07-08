After two unsuccessful tries, the state Transportation Cabinet has awarded the construction contract for the first phase of the Kentucky 54 widening project.
Yager Materials, which submitted the $23.384 million bid, was selected from among the three companies that bid on the project.
A starting date on construction has not yet been set.
The first phase of the project will widen Kentucky 54 from U.S. 60 to Bold Forbes Way.
In all, the project is scheduled to be done in four segments as the highway is widened all the way to Jack Hinton Road.
Yager’s bid was the lowest bid. However, it was still higher than the $21.439 million engineer’s estimate. The other bidders, Mac Construction and Excavating and Ragle Inc., both submitted bids of more than $24 million.
Utilities have been relocated along the highway, but officials have had difficulty hiring a contractor. The state tried to bid the project in December 2022 and in April and rejected all of the bids both times. In December, when bids were rejected, the engineer’s estimate on the project was $15.5 million.
In an email, Chuck Wolfe, deputy executive director in the Transportation Cabinet’s office of public affairs, said a committee of engineers evaluates project bids, using the engineer’s estimate. Factors considered in awarding bids also include the value of the project and the project’s urgency, Wolfe said.
“There are instances when bids are accepted that exceed the engineer’s estimates,” such as when a project has been advertised for bids more than once “because bids were rejected in previous lettings,” Wolfe said in the email. At that point, the committee determines whether to award a bid or solicit for bids again in hope of generating competition.
A pre-construction meeting will be held in the near future to set out construction schedule, Wolfe said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
