The Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library will sponsor a showing of “By Parties Unknown,” a documentary created by Western Kentucky University PBS that follows the story of the 1908 lynching of four Black men in Russellville.
The free event is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Panther Room at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.
Five years ago, documentary producer and director Josh Niedwick learned of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama.
“The EJI opened the first memorial for Black lynching victims in the United States,” he said. “They created the method of creating markers for each county in the U.S., with the names of the victims engraved.”
Niedwick said counties could claim the markers to display or they could chose not to.
“EJI found a way to force the conversations to happen,” he said.
Niedwick reached out to Michael Morrow, community scholar and executive director of the Struggles for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky (SEEK) Museum, who researched and tracked down details of the case to chronicle and share the story.
The documentary’s main story is centered around Rufus Browder and the aftermath of when shot and killed his foreman in self-defense.
“Browder ran, and it resulted in four men being lynched by proxy,” Niedwick said. “I remember thinking it was a compelling story and something the nation refuses to talk about. We have to acknowledge that this stuff happened.”
The four men lynched in Browder’s place were John Jones, Virgil Jones, John Boyer and Joe Riley.
“I sat down with Michael on the documentary idea,” Niedwick said. “I wanted to know why something like this would happen and how it escalated to the point it did. Most lynchings happened because victims were accused of sexual assault or murder, but the four victims had no direct connection to the incident.”
Two of the men lynched were raising money for Browder’s legal defense, one was Browder’s brother-in-law and one “happened to be in the jail that night,” Niedwick said.
Niedwick said research for the documentary came from a variety of places.
“The project took four years to complete,” he said. “We read a lot of books, spoke with sociologists, did primary source research, visited the Kentucky Museum in Bowling Green, sifted through newspaper articles and court transcripts.”
The documentary premiered in Russellville with a private screening for the victims’ families. The film has since been screened in Bowling Green, Russellville and Madisonville.
“One of the employees saw the film and thought it would be something we’d want to be part of,” said Savannah Warren-Lee, manager of the KY Room at DCPL. “It’s a big part of history, and we want to teach residents as much history as we can.”
Despite the events taking place in Russellville, Warren-Lee said it’s still important that the library make local residents aware.
“We try to encompass things that have happened in all of Kentucky,” she said. “Events like this also happened in Daviess County’s history. It’s not something that just happened in one place at one time. The conversation can be had many times over.”
Due to the nature of the documentary and some audio and visual depictions, Warren-Lee said the showing is only open to adults.
“Some of the photos will be a little rough, and wording doesn’t shy away from using some racial language,” she said.
A discussion will follow the showing with Niedwick and Morrow, along with Owensboro NAACP president Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph.
A trailer for the documentary can be found at www.wkyupbs.org.
