The Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library will sponsor a showing of “By Parties Unknown,” a documentary created by Western Kentucky University PBS that follows the story of the 1908 lynching of four Black men in Russellville.

The free event is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Panther Room at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

