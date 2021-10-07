Kentucky residents will soon again be able to apply and enroll in the state’s Kynect insurance marketplace when it officially reopens to the public November 1, 2021.
The reopening of Kynect, which was approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will allow Kentucky residents to access and compare state-managed health care options, apply for health insurance coverage and complete enrollment online at kynect.ky.gov.
“Quality health care is a basic human right — and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a recent statement.
Kynect was originally launched by Beshear’s father, then Gov. Steve Beshear, in 2013.
Kentucky residents will be able to begin browsing health care plans and benefits online beginning Friday, Oct. 15. Enrollment for Kynect will remain open until Jan. 15, 2022. Health care plans purchased through Kynect will officially take effect Jan. 1 2022.
“Kentucky’s economy has caught fire, and we’ve just landed the largest economic investment in the state’s history, but we can’t succeed in building a better Kentucky if our people are not healthy and ready to work,” Beshear said. “Kynect was a lifesaver for so many when it was first offered in 2013, and we’re excited to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring it back and make sure all Kentuckians can easily access the health plans and benefits they deserve.”
According to the statement, Kentucky residents will be able to benefit from additional health care providers and an opportunity to select the coverage that best fits the needs of an individual or their family. It is believed this change will save Kentuckians at least $15 million annually, as those who purchase health care plans through the federal government must pay a surcharge on premiums.
Eric Friedlander, Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary, said Kynect provides a “one-stop-shop” for those in need of health care coverage within the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“Kynect is truly a one-stop shop for consumers in need of health coverage, whether it’s Medicaid or a private insurance plan,” Friedlander said. “With its convenient, mobile-friendly option, it’s also the place to go for access to other resources that you or someone you know may need, including food assistance, transportation, employment, job-training and veterans’ benefits.”
Since the redesigned Kynect was launched in October 2020, the Kynect portal has been logged into 2.3 million times by more than 1.8 million people and nearly 105,000 applications for benefits have been submitted.
For more information, visit kynect.ky.gov.
