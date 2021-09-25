As the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues to move forward with its Fairview Drive widening project in Owensboro, local residents are invited to submit their thoughts about the project in the form of a public questionnaire.
Deneatra Henderson, chief district engineer for the District 2 highway office, said the widening project will begin at Settles Road and conclude just past Kentucky Highway 54.
“The purpose of the project is to help alleviate congestion in this area,” Henderson said. “We all know that the Kentucky 54 area is becoming increasingly congested, so we are trying to improve that as much as possible.”
According to documents posted by the KYTC, the agency is in the preliminary design stages of the project. It is expected that the right-of-way acquisition for the project will begin in the 2022 fiscal year.
The Fairview Drive widening project will be divided into four parts; from the Settles Road intersection to Pleasant Heights Lane, from Pleasant Heights Lane to Brooks Parkway, from Brooks Parkway to Green River Drive and from Green River Drive to Kentucky Highway 54.
Questions on the survey include asking local residents to describe their main interest in the project, with choices ranging from being a local business owner or Fairview Drive commuter to simply being a concerned citizen.
Residents are also asked to select their preferences for addressing the intersection of Fairview Drive and Settles Road.
Henderson said there are currently multiple proposals for how the intersection might look in the near future.
“There are two different options,” she said. “One is to keep the intersection largely like it is (as a traditional intersection), and we also have an exhibit that shows a roundabout in the area to help improve the flow there so you don’t have to stop and wait on a signal.”
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said previously that improvements to Fairview Drive have been on his radar for some time now.
“Back in 2011, when I gave my ‘State of the County’ speech, I mentioned several roads that needed attention, and one was Fairview Drive,” Mattingly said. Improving Fairview Drive is “even more important 11 years later,” he said.
Daviess County has requested the state consider widening the road, adding shoulders and adding turn lanes where appropriate, such as at the entrance to Horse Fork Creek Park, Mattingly said.
The KYTC is requesting that all responses to the questionnaire be submitted by Oct. 7.
The questionnaire, which is available at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictTwo/Pages/default.aspx, can be completed and emailed to Renee Bourcherie of the KYTC District 2 office or Jason Littelton of American Engineers Inc. Instructions for traditional mail delivery are included in the questionnaire.
