The construction and consulting team of Ragle Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services has been awarded a nearly $158 million bid for the construction of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

According to a statement by the I-69 ORX website, this serves as “the final key step” in the project designed to link Henderson and Evansville with a new bridge spanning the Ohio River.

“Many people in western Kentucky have championed an interstate river crossing for decades,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Having a team in place to construct the Kentucky approach for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing is a major step forward. I look forward to construction in the spring and seeing the first pieces of this transformational project that will benefit so many take shape.”

The project will be broken into two sections, with Section 1 construction costs estimated to be $237 million and Section 2 construction costs estimated to be $975 million. These numbers include the cost of bridge and roadway maintenance and repair during the next 35 years.

KYTC will oversee work on Section 1, which focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from Kentucky Highway 425 to U.S. 60.

I-69 ORX Section 1 focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and continue through 2025. It will extend I-69 by more than six miles and includes interchanges with Kentucky Highway 351, U.S. 41 near Kimsey Lane and at U.S. 60.

Technical proposals for Section 1 were submitted last November and opened by KYTC last week for review and scoring. The team of Ragle/Stantec was awarded the contract after being identified as the apparent Best Value design-build team.

“These major projects are difference makers for our communities and our commonwealth,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “We’re improving safety and mobility, and the future I-69 Ohio River Crossing will mean new connections and opportunities for western Kentucky.”

I-69 ORX Section 2 is a bi-state project involving Kentucky and Indiana, which will complete the I-69 connection from U.S. 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville. Design work on Section 2 is expected to begin in 2025, with construction taking place between 2027 and 2031.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837