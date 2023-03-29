TRANSPORTATION MEETING

Taylor Kelly, president of Qk4, Inc. and consulting project manager, left, speaks Tuesday to Randy Smith, a resident who lives on Kentucky Highway 1456 (Thruston Dermont Road), about the proposed improvement alternatives regarding the section of Kentucky 1456 from Kentucky Highway 54 to Hayden Road, inside the auditorium at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

A number of Daviess County residents gathered in the auditorium of Daviess County High School on Tuesday for a public meeting by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding proposed improvements to Kentucky Highway 1456 (Thruston Dermont Road).

The project up for consideration is the section that runs from Kentucky Highway 54 to Hayden Road, along with intersection improvements to Pleasant Valley Road.

