A number of Daviess County residents gathered in the auditorium of Daviess County High School on Tuesday for a public meeting by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding proposed improvements to Kentucky Highway 1456 (Thruston Dermont Road).
The project up for consideration is the section that runs from Kentucky Highway 54 to Hayden Road, along with intersection improvements to Pleasant Valley Road.
Improvements are also to include widening the roadway, addressing vertical and horizontal deficiencies and adding pedestrian facilities.
During Tuesday’s meeting, attendees were able to view both urban and rural alternatives to consider regarding the project’s scope.
According to KYTC, the urban alternate includes a three-lane urban typical section beginning at Kentucky 54 up through the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road West and a two-lane urban typical up to Hayden Road. The three-lane section would consist of two 11-foot lanes with 2-foot curb and gutter, along with a center 12-foot lane for left turns. A 5-foot sidewalk on both sides of Kentucky 1456 is included.
The rural alternate would also have a three-lane section to Pleasant Valley Road West and a two-lane section to Hayden Road, but the three-lane section would have 8-foot shoulders (6-foot paved) and a center 12-foot lane for left turns, with a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of Kentucky 1456. A sidewalk from Pleasant Valley Road West to Hayden Road would not be included.
The two-lane section in both designs would not include the center 12-foot turn lane.
Deneatra Henderson, KYTC chief district engineer for District 2, said the main reason for the improvements to this section of the roadway is due to safety concerns.
The current design on Kentucky 1456 has a “narrow typical section” with 9-foot driving lanes and 3-foot graded shoulders, along with a substandard horizontal curve and vertical curves that do not meet the posted or designed speed of 35 miles per hour.
Additionally, the vertical curve at the intersection of Kentucky 1456 and Pleasant Valley Road West does not allow for adequate intersection sight distance, according to KYTC.
“This project is to widen the lanes and then address the curve’s geometry,” Henderson said.
More from this section
Henderson said the project team does not have a preference of either alternative to construct.
Gary Adams, retired associate director of planning with the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said the work “needs to be done” regardless of what option is chosen.
Adams said he prefers the urban alternate plan, but making either change would be a step in the right direction.
“It’s been needed to be done for a long time,” he said.
Melonie Morse, who lives on Thruston Dermont Road, was leaning towards the rural plan due to moving out there to “be closer to a country-type feel,” but felt change was evident.
“I agree that something needs to happen on that road,” she said. “(It’s) a very, very busy road, and it’s narrow. (It) has a lot of hills and blind spots. I’m really surprised there hasn’t been more accidents or deaths out that way.”
Attendees were able to fill out a questionnaire regarding their thoughts on the proposed designs presented in the meeting to be submitted to KYTC.
Henderson said the feedback from the public is taken “very serious.”
“We review all of the public comments that we collect with our surveys in our team meetings,” she said. “When the (engineers) get together to review the alternates and make a decision, the public comment is a huge part of that conversation.”
Henderson said the meeting to determine the alternate chosen will be in mid-April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.