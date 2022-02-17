The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be holding an event as part of their Popup Driver Licensing Program in McLean County late next week.
The event is to take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the McLean County Courthouse Annex.
Though Kentucky was the only state in the country where each county was able to issue driver’s licenses, the passing of House Bill 453 shifted and transitioned the responsibility of issuing the driver’s licenses from the county circuit court clerks to the regional field offices, which included removing the request for operator licenses, learners permits, or state identification cards.
The circuit clerk’s office discontinued driver’s license services last August, with the closest regional offices from the county being in Madisonville and Owensboro.
All counties in Kentucky are planned to discontinue services by June 30.
Per KYTC, the Popup Driver Licensing Program was created in order to bring all services that are offered at regional offices to local communities that do not have a regional office and plans to occur throughout the state in 2022.
The program will offer activities that can take place in regional offices such as upgrading to a REAL ID license, requesting an eight-year license if due for renewal, update name and address and review commercial driver’s licenses.
“...It’s basically like having a field office here for a day,” said McLean County Circuit Clerk Stephanie King-Logsdon.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said that he was notified about the popup programs from KYTC last September and was quick to jump on the opportunity to ensure residents would have this service available.
“I’ve been in discussion with Stephanie and also the (KYTC) and most judges in my position … because we realized that when we went to the regional (offices) … it put some of our residents at a disadvantage,” Dame said. “...We have some residents that (might not) necessarily … might not have the capability to do that and, with fuel prices the way they are now — every mile counts.”
King-Logsdon said that not having the services available for those who don’t have the means to travel to the field offices has created an inconvenience for the public and notes that it’s been a challenging transition.
“...People still don’t understand why we’re not doing it anymore,” King-Logsdon said. “We try to help them when we can.”
Dame said that they held a trial run of the equipment and the technology with KYTC to make sure that the internet and payment capabilities were in working order to make sure that it was plausible to hold the event in the county.
The number of popup events that are planned in select counties is based on the county’s overall population, with Dame stating the counties like McLean that have under 25,000 people will have two visits annually.
“... We’ll be subsequently planning the next one after (this),” Dame said. “...In no shape, way or form does it take us back to what we had before, but hopefully it will alleviate a little bit of that heartburn that everybody’s had with switching over.”
Per KYTC, appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and must be made online while walk-ins will not be available.
To make an appointment, visit drive.ky.gov/driver-licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices-Map.aspx.
If having any questions, please contact the Judge-Executive’s office at 270-273-3213.
