The Owensboro Area Central Labor Council will observe Workers Memorial Day with a 6 p.m. ceremony Friday at the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the corner of Third and St. Ann streets.
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Council, said, “Because of COVID, the service was cancelled last year. But with people being vaccinated, with increased awareness of the virus, with practiced social distancing and the wearing of masks and because the event is outside, we feel confident this will be a safe event.”
She said Larry Roberts, Kentucky’s labor secretary, will attend the memorial service.
He’s a member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 452 and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181.
Haynes said the Council is “inviting anyone who has lost a family member, friend or coworker as a result of an on-the-job accident to speak of their loss.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics hasn’t yet released the number of fatal workplace injuries for 2020.
But in a December report, it said there were 5,333 in 2019 — a 2% increase over 2018.
The report said, “This represents the largest fatal case count since 2007. Transportation incidents were at a high in 2019 with 2,122 cases. This was an increase of 2%. Falls, slips, and trips increased 11% over the previous year for a total of 880 deaths.”
Haynes said, “During a conversation with Labor Cabinet personnel, I was made aware that on-the-job injuries and deaths have increased considerably from this time last year. One reason is most certainly the virus, but there are other factors involved.”
She said, “Employers and employees must remain vigilant to make sure everyone can earn a wage in the safest environment. Losing a coworker on the job is a pain, a tragedy that no one should have to experience.”
Haynes said, “As in the past, we will read the names of all who lost their lives on the job last year with a ringing of the bell after each name.”
The AFL-CIO says Workers Memorial Day was first observed in 1989.
The local labor council began its observance in 1999.
And in 2002, the council erected a $10,500 monument on the courthouse lawn.
